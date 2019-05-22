TESS 2019: Digitalisation can help businesses deliver higher quality at a lower cost

Digitalisation can help businesses deliver higher quality at a lower cost.

That’s the verdict from Energy Systems Catapult’s Consumer Insight Business Leader Dr. Matthew Lipson, who will be hosting a session at The Energy Solutions Show 2019 in Birmingham’s Millennium Point on the 5th of June.

Dr. Lipson helps bring industry, academia and Government together to accelerate the development of new and disruptive technology-based products and services in the energy sector.

He says digitalisation can be used to help businesses comply with the latest regulations, while allowing staff to focus on understanding what they need from energy and delivering this at a higher quality and a lower cost.

He notes it has already changed how people work, shop, travel and so on, already enabling domestic consumers to buy a warm home rather than units of electricity and gas.

If businesses can outsource cleaning, accounting and legal work, why not energy?

If you’re interested in attending The Energy Solutions Show 2019, you can register here for free.