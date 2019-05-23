One million second gen smart meters connected to Britain’s network

The Data Communications Company (DCC) has announced one million second generation (SMETS2) smart meters have been connected to its nationwide network.

The milestone was reached on 21st May 2019 when a SMETS2 electricity smart meter was installed in Slough by SSE.

The DCC says “significant progress” has been made on the rollout, with up to 20 smart meters being installed every minute of the day.

Smart meters take automatic and accurate readings which can be seen in pounds and pence on consumers’ in-home displays, allowing them to monitor their energy use and only pay for what they use.

The volume of data carried over the its network is also rising – a total of 30 million messages were conveyed over the network in April alone.

At full scale, the DCC network is expected to provide greater reach than mobile, digital terrestrial TV and superfast broadband, bringing the benefits of smart metering to 30 million homes and small businesses.

The main service providers working with the DCC on the smart meter rollout are Telefonica, Arqiva and CGI.

Angus Flett, DCC’s Chief Executive said: “One million meters now connected to our secure network represents a great achievement for everyone involved in the smart meter rollout. Credit to the energy companies, distribution network operators, and all the organisations in the supply chain who’ve worked really hard with us to make this a reality.

“Of course, there’s still much more to do before the end of 2020. Smart meters and the DCC network are digitising Britain’s energy system and enabling the decarbonisation needed to ensure our children have clean air to breathe. That’s the prize we’re all working towards.”

