Shivangi Sharma is a post-doctoral research fellow in the School of Chemical Engineering, a part of BCES and working with an ERDF funded project called ATETA; Accelerating Thermal Energy Technology Adoption. She’s had a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, an MSc in Sustainable Energy Systems from the University of Edinburgh followed by a PhD in solar energy and phase change materials from the University of Exeter.

She works on supporting SMEs in the GBS LEP area to address the technical challenges related energy use, and promotes innovation and business growth. She’s published her research in international journals and conference papers. Out of her passion for sustainable living, and health and wellbeing in the developing world, Shivangi also volunteers for community energy initiatives and United Nations funded projects worldwide.