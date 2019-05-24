Theresa May to step down as prime minister

Theresa May has announced she will step down as the Leader of the Conservative Party, paving the way for a new prime minister.

In an emotional statement in Downing Street this morning, she said it is a matter of “deep regret” that she has been unable to deliver Brexit but she had “done my best” to honour the 2016 EU referendum result.

Mrs May added: “I am today announcing that I will resign as leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party on Friday, the 7th of June, so that a successor can be chosen.

“I have kept her Majesty the Queen fully informed of my intentions and I will continue to serve as her prime minister until the process has concluded.”

She also said she is “proud” of the progress made over the last three years, including protecting the environment and eliminating plastic waste, tackling climate change and improving air quality.

A leadership contest is expected to begin in the week following her resignation.