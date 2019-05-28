Battery firm charges up £120m for electric bus fleets

A battery storage company has announced the launch of up to £120 million of funding to accelerate the rollout of electric bus fleets.

Zenobe Energy is offering a range of solutions, including the upfront financing cost and is inviting local councils, bus and fleet operators to partner on projects.

Depending on the requirements, the company will own and operate batteries in the depot, smart charging infrastructure as well as the vehicle batteries.

Zenobe says its solution will significantly reduce the upfront costs associated with zero emission buses, “not only making the price similar to diesel buses but also lowering the total lifecycle cost by as much as 30% in some cases”.

Its funding can be used alongside grants from the government’s £48 million Ultra-Low Emission Bus Scheme.

Steven Meersman, Co-Founder of Zenobe Energy said: “We’re thrilled to announce the Zenobe comprehensive funding solution which helps local councils and commercial fleet operators bring forward the rollout of zero-emission vehicles by several years. Using our solutions, we can enable local authorities and operators to access a faster, cheaper and lower risk way to transition to EVs.

“We’re calling on organisations to work with us and provide the public with emission-free transport and last-mile deliveries now.”

