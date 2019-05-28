TV & Podcasts

Talking Energy: Krzysztof Pikoń – InnoEnergy

ELN News Editor Jonny Bairstow talks to Krzysztof Pikoń from InnoEnergy about increasing the knoweldge and skills in the energy industry.

By Kamile Baranauskaite
Tuesday 28 May 2019
Krzysztof Pikoń
InnoEnergy is the innovation engine for sustainable energy across Europe – supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology, it aims to bring together inventors, industry, graduates, employers, researchers, entrepreneurs, businesses and markets to build skills and expertise.

Mr Pikoń said the majority of players in the education market are not prepared for change, despite information being cheaper and more accessible than ever before.

He told ELN that energy companies want people that are able to solve problems as they emerge, not only focusing on knowledge but concentrating on shaping new and adaptable skills.

