Talking Energy: Krzysztof Pikoń – InnoEnergy

InnoEnergy is the innovation engine for sustainable energy across Europe – supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology, it aims to bring together inventors, industry, graduates, employers, researchers, entrepreneurs, businesses and markets to build skills and expertise.

Mr Pikoń said the majority of players in the education market are not prepared for change, despite information being cheaper and more accessible than ever before.

He told ELN that energy companies want people that are able to solve problems as they emerge, not only focusing on knowledge but concentrating on shaping new and adaptable skills.