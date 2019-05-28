TESS 2019: How can thermal energy storage benefit SMEs?

What is thermal energy storage? And what does it mean for local SMEs?

The Birmingham Centre for Energy Storage (BCES), which brings together research expertise from across the university to drive innovation from the laboratory to market, will be discussing the topic at The Energy Solutions Show (TESS) on 5th June at the Millennium Point in Birmingham.

The Centre recognises how energy storage, particularly thermal and cryogenic energy-based technologies, coupled with appropriate policy, could play an important role in delivering an integrated energy system.

Dr Shivangi Sharma from the University of Birmingham will look at ways in which thermal energy storage research at BCES is helping local SMEs to identify ways to improve efficiency and new market prospects, test and demonstrate new ideas and ultimately grow their business.

Dr Sharma is a post-doctoral research fellow in the School of Chemical Engineering – part of BCES – and is working with an EU-funded project called ATETA or Accelerating Thermal Energy Technology Adoption.

It is designed to help local organisations overcome their obstacles and unlock business opportunities and provides free access to a team of Research Exchange Fellows who work with local SMEs in the research facilities.

If you wish to register as a delegate for free, you can send an e-mail here or to showcase your technology, you can get in touch here.