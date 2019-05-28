TESS 2019: Take control of your electricity costs with battery storage

Do you want to take control of your electricity costs and earn revenues while increasing site resilience?

A growing number of businesses are turning to energy storage technologies to do just that.

KiWi Power, which manages one of the largest energy storage portfolios in the UK, will explain the opportunities for businesses at The Energy Solutions Show (TESS) on 5th June at the Millennium Point in Birmingham.

Head of Energy Storage Quentin Scrimshire will talk about how energy storage can compliment demand side response (DSR) and what makes a site suitable as well as share practical lessons from the company’s existing client portfolio.

Mr Scrimshire is responsible for KiWi Power’s 50MWh energy storage portfolio, worth more than £25 million, alongside supporting developers on emerging projects and new technologies. He previously worked at Centrica, where he provided technical leadership to capital projects across oil & gas, offshore wind, thermal power generation and energy storage.

If you wish to register as a delegate for free, you can send an e-mail here or to showcase your technology, you can get in touch here.