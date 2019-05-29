Humera Naseer

Humera has over 15 years’ experience in business development and strategic consultancy in the oil & gas sector for leading multinational, industrial & commercial businesses in the Middle East & UK.

Humera is currently a Strategic Account Manager for EDF Energy Solutions and is responsible for identifying new flexible markets and revenue generating services, as well as offering her expert consultancy in the areas of energy efficiency, demand response, batteries and renewables.

Humera is a graduate in Business, and Associate Member of the Energy Institute (EI).