Microsoft and Vattenfall team up for green data centres

Microsoft and Vattenfall have joined forces to power new data centres in Sweden with renewable energy and reduce their overall carbon footprint.

The multinational technology company has announced plans for future data centres in Gävle and Sandviken, located north of Stockholm, to be among the most sustainably designed and operated to date.

It is working with the Swedish energy company to ensure its data centres are powered with 100% renewable energy.

Noelle Walsh, CVP, Cloud Operations & Infrastructure at Microsoft said: “Microsoft is working to transition to a sustainable, low carbon future using the power of our technology and working with our partners around the world to discover and implement innovative solutions.

“Our collaboration with Vattenfall will deliver renewable power and innovative new concepts to make our data centres in Sweden among the most advanced and sustainable in the world. Over time and with great support from Vattenfall, Microsoft will continue to lower carbon emissions for the operations of these facilities.”

Microsoft previously bought 100% of the electricity generated from a 180MW wind farm in the Netherlands under an agreement with Vattenfall.

Technologies for energy users that can help them reduce costs and emissions will be among those on display at The Energy Solutions Show (TESS) on June 5th at Millennium Point, Birmingham.

If you wish to register as a delegate for free, you can send an e-mail here.