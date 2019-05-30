EDF signs deal to buy 1.8GW of solar panels

EDF Renewables North America has signed a deal to buy 1.8GW of solar panels for use in projects across the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The energy giant will buy the high-efficiency equipment from Canadian Solar, one of the world’s largest solar power companies, through a multi-year module supply agreement.

The deal is the largest single module supply agreement signed in Canadian Solar’s eighteen-year history and will amount to millions of individual modules being manufactured,

Many of these will use bifacial construction – this is a new solar panel technology which allows more electricity to be generated by absorbing sunlight on the backside of the units as well as the front – demand for the technology is expected to grow over the coming years.

Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO of Canadian Solar, said: “We are excited to partner with EDF Renewables to help them bring a stable supply of clean, reliable solar energy to the North American market.

“We are seeing a significant rebound of demand in the US solar market which impacts module supply across the entire region.”

