Talking Energy: Christian Coles and Richard Nicholls – Brook Green Podcast

ELN News Editor Priyanka Shrestha talks to Christian Coles and Richard Nicholls from Brook Green Energy about challenges facing the energy market, energy brokers, Brexit and the energy future they would like to see.

Energy brokers and third party intermediaries (TPIs) in the industry should be regulated through suppliers.That’s the view of Richard Nicholls, Director of Brook Green Supply, who told ELN while the brokers the company deals with conduct themselves very well and help get transactions done, there is a need for some regulation.However, he believes it would be “very difficult” for Ofgem to regulate between 2,000 and 5,000 energy brokers on the market.

Mr Nicholls said: “The regulator needs to be very careful how they do it. Regulating that many TPIs is really going to be very difficult and we suggest it gets done through the suppliers.