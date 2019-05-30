TESS 2019: Could bamboo be the construction material of the future?

Could bamboo be the construction material of the future?

David Trujillo from Coventry University believes it will be and will be talking about why this is the case at The Energy Solutions Show (TESS) on 5th June at the Millennium Point in Birmingham.

He says bamboo is a remarkably fast growing family of plants that achieves great strength in little time and notes its transformation into useful structural products may be achieved with very little energy input.

He claims if used in a durable product, it may even act as a carbon sink, meaning it could be a promising alternative to conventional carbon-intensive materials.

At TESS 2019, Mr Trujillo, who currently chairs the INBAR (International Network for Bamboo and Rattan) Task Force for Structural Uses of Bamboo, will discuss the life-cycle of the material, its mechanical properties, its potential applications and environmental benefits.

