TESS 2019: Could the sun be our saviour?

Could the sun be our saviour?

Toby Morris, Regional Business Development Manager at Sunamp, believes it will be and will be talking about why this is the case at The Energy Solutions Show (TESS) on 5th June at the Millennium Point in Birmingham.

Sunamp says its thermal battery technology has been designed to provide a clean, efficient and cost-effective heat storage solution -they contain non-toxic, non-flammable salt-based Phase Change Materials (PCM), much like the substances found in some types of pocket-warmer.

When a PCM freezes it releases a huge amount of energy in the form of latent heat at a selected constant temperature, enabling the efficient use of energy, better provision of flexibility and the reduction of peak demands.

Mr Morris believes this technology will play a key role in delivering economically sustainable solutions to achieving the UK’s carbon reduction targets and will be talking more about how this can be achieved at the event.

