Toby Morris

Toby is the Regional Business Development Manager for Sunamp Ltd. He has a passion for renewable energy technologies and low carbon design and has a successful record of implementing cost effective strategies on large scale developments, both new build and retrofit.

Toby has 12 years of business development, sales and consultancy experience, working within companies ranging from small start-ups to large multidisciplinary organisations. Within Sunamp Toby believes he has identified a company which will play a key role in delivering economically sustainable solutions to achieving the UK’s CO2 reduction targets.