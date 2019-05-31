Welsh tidal energy project granted €14.9m

A tidal energy project in Wales has been granted funding totalling €14.9 million (£13.2m) for the second phase of the project.

The Welsh Government is awarding the EU grant to support Minesto’s plans for commercial development of its technology, which includes continued site development and operations at its Holyhead Deep site, 6km off the coast of Anglesey.

The company aims to enhance its utility-scale product range, install and operate an additional unit at least 50% higher than the current 0.5MW system and strengthen its manufacturing and assembling capabilities.

Minesto also hopes to secure permits and consents to expand the Holyhead Deep site to become a commercial 80MW tidal energy farm.

CEO Dr Matcin Edlund said: “This is a key contribution to the commercialisation of our technology and a strong sign of commitment from the Welsh Government.

“We are pleased to see that we share an agenda to industrialise tidal energy in Wales, to enable large-scale local clean energy production from Welsh tidal streams. By doing so, we will enable long term industrial development in North Wales.”

