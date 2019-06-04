Leep Utilities completes purchase of SSE Water

Leep Utilities has announced it has completed its purchase of SSE Water.

The acquisition covers SSE’s water and sewerage networks and gives Leep Utilities more than 20,000 new customers across 28 sites in south England and Wales.

Leep Utilities – formed through a joint venture between real estate investment and infrastructure firm Peel Group and infrastructure investment manager Ancala Partners – owns and operates regulated and non-regulated utility networks, including electricity, water and heating and cooling, with a portfolio of sites across the country.

Louise Manfredi, Managing Director at Leep Utilities said: “We are delighted to complete the purchase of SSE Water. The acquisition Leep Utilities’ ambition to provide a full multi-utility adoption offering and complements our strategy of delivering new ‘straightforward connections’ to developers and connection providers across the country.

“To ensure a seamless continuation of service for customers, we have worked closely with the existing team to ensure we deliver the best service possible.”