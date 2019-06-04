TESS 2019: The future of flex contract management and trading

What is the future of flex contract management and trading?

Alex Hill from ZTP will be exploring the issue at The Energy Solutions Show (TESS) on 5th June at the Millennium Point in Birmingham.

He will be demonstrating the firm’s Kiveev platform, which draws on consumption forecasting, live commodity rates, non-commodity price algorithms, strategy creation and back testing, budget creation and AI driven risk models to provide mathematically-based trading decisions.

ZTP, which aims to enhance business performance through supporting energy management and procurement operations, claims it is most advanced flex contract management product available in the market and will be showing you why that is the case tomorrow at the event.

If you wish to register as a delegate for free, you can send an e-mail here.