The Energy Solutions Show is here!

The first ever edition of The Energy Solutions Show (TESS) is finally here!

Around 300 people will be part of the event at Millennium Point in Birmingham today, which will look at the best solutions out there for energy users, which can help them reduce costs and emissions and eventually save money.

It will be a jam-packed day with lots of content throughout the day, with four streams covering flexibility and storage, markets and trading, generation and efficiency and The Disrupt Hut.

Topics being covered in the streams include energy storage, energy flexibility, electric vehicles (EVs), digitisation, third party costs, big data, sustainability, procurement, demand side response (DSR), green energy generation and much more.

The first artificial intelligence (AI) energy manager, EMMA, will also be showcased, discussing the future impact of AI on how energy is managed and how energy reduction project investment decisions are made.

A huge thank you to all the sponsors for their support.

You can all join in the discussions on Twitter using the hashtag #TESS19 and follow @EnergyLiveNews for updates.