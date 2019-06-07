In pictures: The Energy Solutions Show

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Energy Solutions Show (TESS) in Birmingham this week attracted more than 300 people from the industry.

Various technologies were showcased, from energy storage to electric vehicles, procurement to sustainability, renewable energy and flexibility to much more.

The day kicked off with networking, followed by sessions that were divided into four streams, covering different themes, with packed sessions through the day.

The Flexibility and Storage stream, supported by EDF Energy, discussed topics that included leveraging energy flexibility to give businesses more control over their energy use and opening up opportunities for new revenue streams, energy storage technologies, energy infrastructure strategy and overcoming the challenges in electrifying business fleets.

The second stream, Markets and Trading, covered future of flex contract managing and trading, digitisation of an energy sale and future of third party costs, among many others.

Generation and Efficiency was the third stream, with speakers discussing about how businesses can navigate big data and drive efficiencies, improving their bottom line through energy and water conservation, achieving zero carbon, demand side response, opportunities for solar generation uptake within businesses and how they can move from saving nothing to up to £5 million on energy.

The Disrupt Hut was the final stream, which showcased EMMA, the AI energy manager and speakers also explored thermal energy storage, bioenergy and the potential for bamboo as well as its environmental benefits.

There was a real buzz during lunch, when delegates had the opportunity to network again and visit the various stands to find out more about the different technologies currently on offer on the market to help businesses reduce costs and carbon.

It was a packed day, filled with lots of content and we’ve had some great feedback from the delgates as well as the businesses that were exhibiting. A huge thank you to everyone who attended.

TESS will return in 2020 and don’t forget to register for Energy Live Expo if you enjoyed this event, It is taking place on 5th November in London.

If you wish to register or have some feedback for us on TESS, you can send an email here.