Latest Jobs – Energy Services Auditor – Haven Power

Purpose:

To conduct, analyse and report recommendations regarding energy usage on customer sites, specifically to establish potential consumption savings, generation opportunities, available load flexibility, EV strategy and visualisation options.

The key output from audits will be the identification of value and potential value in the customers energy estate which can be shared between the customer and Haven Power through executing relevant projects.

Dimensions:

Generate £1M of potential GM per annum through identifying project or service opportunities

Work with Sales Team to convert minimum of £500K GM project value per annum

Key Accountabilities:

The key accountabilities will include, but are not limited to:

Planning, completion, write-up and presentation of operational site and district level environmental and energy audits

Review Audit findings internally and with clients, work with Anlysts to develop financial business cases for proposals

Provision of monitoring and tracking consultancy to assist Haven Power clients in the management of post-audit improvement management programmes

Environmental and energy management system development support

Monitoring and analysis of energy consumption data

Client management

Interacting with relevant DNO/DSO to understand limitations and opportunities within local network environment

Taking holistic approach to opportunities avalable to clients and identifying mix of short and long term options

Knowledge, Skills and Experience required:

The right candidate must have the following essential skills & requirements:

3 years Environmental and Energy Audit Experience for Industrial and Commercial Customers

ESOS Lead Assessor Registration (desirable)

Detailed understanding of UK environmental legislation

Detailed understanding of UK Energy Market

Highly articulate and numerate

Strong people skills

Advanced IT skills

Degree or Masters in related subject & membership of an appropriate and recognised professional body (e.g. IEMA registered Environmental Auditor)

Extensive knowledge of building management system and data collection systems and protocols

Special Features:

Position holder needs to be self starting and seek opportunities to conduct Energy Audits.

In practice this will mean engaging with sales and marketing plus other technical sources to promotie auditing activity and benefits

Position will require regular UK wide travel and is best suited to a candidate currently situated in the Midlands, probably Birmingham area

Measures of Success:

To be built up over 6 month period

5 Audits conducted analysed and reported per month

£80-100K of Gross Margin opportunity identified for Haven Power per month

£30-40K GM of Gross Margin Sales concluded per month ( Joint responsibility with Sales Team)

Haven Values:

Honest – We say what we mean and do what we say: we’re genuine and true to our word

Energised – We’re passionate about our daily activities and have the drive to turn ideas into action

Achieving – We’re focused on our goals and determined to succeed. We work hard to deliver solutions to help us do things better.

Together – We work collaboratively and adopt a friendly approach with our colleagues, customers and stakeholders, recognising the value each brings to achieving the Group vision.

