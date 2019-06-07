Michael R. Bloomberg commits $500m to shutting down US coal by 2030

Michael R. Bloomberg has committed to spend $500 million (£392m) on shutting down all remaining coal plants in the US by 2030.

The former New York City Mayor has launched the Beyond Carbon campaign, which he claims is the largest ever movement to tackle climate change in the nation and will put the US on track toward a 100% clean energy economy.

His Beyond Coal campaign, launched in 2011, has already helped to close 289 of the 530 plants across the US – the latest plan promises to “take the fight to the states” by employing the same advocacy, legal, and electoral strategies that have proven successful thus far.

It aims to phase out climate pollution, implement programmes to expand low carbon transport, speed up electric vehicle deployment, slash the level of pollution and promote low carbon manufacturing.

He said: “We’re in a race against time with climate change, and yet there is virtually no hope of bold federal action on this issue for at least another two years. Mother Nature is not waiting on our political calendar, and neither can we.”

The campaign has promised to help elect state and local candidates who are able to fulfil the role of “climate champions”, who will be able to drive climate progress from the local level.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said: “Now more than ever, we need elected officials who will not shy away from or deny the reality of the crises we face, a warming climate foremost among them.

“We’re lucky to have Mike Bloomberg and his Beyond Carbon initiative working to build momentum as we collectively do the work necessary to preserve our planet for our grandkids and their grandkids. There’s no time to waste.”