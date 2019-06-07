Webinar: MCPD – what your business needs to know

The Medium Combustion Plant Directive (MCPD) and Specific Generator Regulation aim to improve air quality and reduce pollution by cutting harmful emissions from medium combustion plants (1-50 MW) and specified generators. The regulations apply to all medium combustion plants across the UK including back-up generators, Combined Heat and Power (CHP) plant and boilers.

The legislation is complex with multiple compliance deadlines and this has resulted in a lot of confusion amongst businesses. This webinar will untangle the process and clearly explain how businesses are affected and what they need to do.

MCPD & abatement – Leigh Preece, Power Electrics

Permitting – Steph Charnaud, Enzygo

Impact on DSR – Jack Christie, KiWi Power

Q&A

Our expert speakers:

Leigh Preece, Sales Director, Power Electrics

Leigh Preece is the Sales Director for Power Electrics, the UK’s largest independent supplier of FG Wilson generators. Since joining the company in 2009, Leigh has overseen various generator installations around the UK. His experience spans both sales and engineering, leading Leigh to speak at various industry events on the upcoming Medium Combustion Plant Directive (MCPD) including regional IHEEM sessions.

Steph Charnaud, Principal Consultant, Enzygo

Steph has 16 years’ experience within the environmental sector, within non-governmental organisations, local authorities and as a regulatory officer and policy advisor within the Environment Agency. Whilst at Enzygo Steph has provided technical support for various permitting and regulatory projects ranging from Environmental Permit applications to Permitting and Legislative compliance support and acting as an expert witness at legal hearings. These projects have included, energy from waste facilities, anaerobic digestion facilities, combustion facilities, including those within the balancing market and consents to discharge. Steph also sat on the Defra MCPD Group which was involved in transposing the Medium Combustion Plant Directive into UK Legislation.

Jack Christie, Head of Account Management, KiWi Power

Jack has worked with KiWi Power for the past three years within the company’s sales team, becoming the head of the account management channel in June 2017. Jack works with KiWi Power’s 70+ UK clients to ensure they get the most value from their assets’ participation in UK Demand Side Response programmes. Since December 2017 Jack has been a key member of the company’s MCPD team working towards MCPD and Specified Generator compliance and advising KiWi Power’s portfolio of clients on their obligations and options under the legislation.