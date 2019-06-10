UK pledges export support for global climate change adaptation

UK Export Finance (UKEF) has pledged to work with the Environment Agency to help suppliers with expertise in climate change adaptation deliver infrastructure projects and services across the globe.

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox made the announcement at an event hosted by UKEF to mark the organisation’s 100th anniversary and celebrate its role in supporting UK exports over the last century.

Mr Fox also announced an agreement between UKEF and AECOM to promote the nation’s expertise in climate resilience.

Under the new partnership, AECOM has committed to boosting procurement from the UK for its overseas projects and deepening its supply chain in the country while UKEF has pledged to support the company’s priority projects.

International Trade Secretary, Dr Liam Fox MP, said: “British firms are world leading at supporting climate change adaptation. By focusing on climate change, UKEF will help communities across the world, as well as ensure businesses across the UK can capitalise on this fast-expanding export industry.”

Sir James Bevan, Chief Executive of the Environment Agency, added: “The international climate change resilience market is a rapidly growing one, with significant UK expertise and capability.

“Working with UK Export Finance, and others, the Environment Agency can both take advantage of new opportunities to build international partnerships to tackle climate change and help to support and position the UK supply chain at the forefront of this market.”