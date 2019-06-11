Five low carbon vehicle projects land £33m of new funding

A total of 32 companies, working across five different projects, are to receive a share of £33 million to accelerate low carbon car technologies in the UK.

The latest finance marks the 12th round of government funding offered through the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC), which aims to develop the mobility and transport solutions of the future.

The programme is expected to create 2,230 research and manufacturing jobs.

The projects include the ESCAPE project, which aims to establish a complete end-to-end supply chain for a core, high-value component, which can be used in electric vehicles (EVs) of any type, as well as the ZETE project, which is working to produce an “ultra-clean engine” for use in polluting sectors such as freight haulage and shipping.

The H1perChain project aims to provide a cost-effective route for UK batteries to enter domestic and export markets, while a joint effort between Caterpillar Limited and AVID Technology hopes to develop a fully electrified construction machine.

Finally, the EV-LIFT project aims to produce a market-leading Electronic Drive Unit (EDU) to be installed in the next generation of EVs.

Ian Constance, CEO of the Advanced Propulsion Centre, said: “Supporting the development of cutting-edge low carbon vehicle technology is crucial to ensuring we have a robust supply chain that enables the future of the UK automotive industry.

“The wide range of projects awarded funding is proof that there isn’t one answer to reducing transport emissions. We must continue to collaborate across sectors in order to boost innovation in many aspects of the industry so we can take advantage of export opportunities to other markets.”