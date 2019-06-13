Former Energy Secretary Andrea Leadsom drops out of leadership race

Andrea Leadsom has dropped out of the Conservative Party leadership race following the first round of voting from MPs.

The Former Energy Secretary secured only 11 votes, putting her in the bottom three places and thus being eliminated from the running.

Boris Johnson secured 114 votes, significantly more than the 105 he needed to guarantee a secure place in the final two-person standing.

Ms Leadsom’s predecessor as Energy Minister, Matt Hancock, won 20 votes, keeping him in the contest.

Prime Minister Theresa May declined to make her choice of vote public.