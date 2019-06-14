TESS 2019: Film of the Day

If you weren’t one of the 300 people who attended the inaugural run of The Energy Solutions Show (TESS) at Millennium Point in Birmingham, take a look at the film of the day right here to see what we got up to.

Topics covered electric vehicles, energy efficiency, battery storage and even the potential role of bamboo as a low carbon material to build the offices of the future with.

ELN spoke to some of the delegates about what issues they think are currently facing the industry.

Take a look at our picture gallery to see if you made it in!