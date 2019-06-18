Spain’s Iberdrola enters Irish energy supply market

Spanish utility Iberdola has announced it is entering the energy supply market in Ireland.

Customers will be able to sign up for 100% green electricity tariffs under the Iberdrola Ireland brand, with gas and electric vehicle (EV) chargers to be launched at a later date.

The company also plans to invest more than €100 million (£89m) in renewable energy and battery storage projects in Ireland by 2025.

Iberdrola’s UK business ScottishPower – which has gone 100% green – currently operates six onshore wind farms with a total capacity of just under 60MW in the country.

Colin McNeill, CEO Retail of ScottishPower and Iberdrola Ireland, said: “We provide energy for 100 million people worldwide and we look forward to welcoming many new customers with the launch of Iberdrola Ireland. We’re excited to offer these competitive 100% green electricity tariffs, which will help our customers to reduce their carbon emissions.”