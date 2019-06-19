BP and Japan’s ITOCHU among new firms joining Hydrogen Council

Six new companies, including energy giant BP and Japan’s ITOCHU Corporation, have joined the CEO-led Hydrogen Council.

The group of new members, which also include AVL, The Liebherr Group, Power Assets Holdings Limited and SinoHytec, brings the total number of companies to 60, collectively representing more than €2.6 trillion (£2.3tn) in revenues and supporting 4.2 million jobs.

The Council, which consists of energy, transport as well as industrial firms, pledged to invest €10.7 (£9.2m) in hydrogen technologies over five years when it was launched in 2017.

It works with and provides recommendations to policymakers, business and hydrogen players, international agencies and civil society to achieve the goals towards a low carbon energy system.

Previous members include Airbus, Daimler, ENGIE, Honda, Shell, Total and Toyota.

Euisun Chung, Executive Vice Chairman of Hyundai Motor Group and Co-Chair of the Hydrogen Council said: “The global hydrogen industry is stronger than ever. Businesses are betting on hydrogen, investing in multi-billion-dollar projects and developing new products. Hydrogen Council members are leading this effort and working to increase cooperation between industry, government and investors.

“I welcome our newest members and look forward to working together to build the hydrogen economy.”

Bob Dudley, Group Chief Executive of BP, which is joining the Council as a new steering member, added: “Hydrogen will play an important role in a low carbon future, both as an energy product and as an industrial feedstock. BP is pleased to be joining the Hydrogen Council and will work with its members to promote and develop large-scale, low carbon hydrogen-based opportunities.”