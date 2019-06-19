Can your business help decarbonise heating and cooling?

A share of up to £8 million of funding is up for grabs for businesses, academic institutions and other organisations that can help decarbonise heating and cooling.

The Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) has launched a call for proposals that can help address one or both the issues.

Examples include new heating and cooling technologies, reducing demand, new methods or significant developments for heat or cold storage and retrofit options.

Funding worth a minimum of £500,000 and a maximum of £2 million will be made available for each accepted project.

In 2016, heat – covering space heating, hot water, cooking and industrial processes, accounted for around 37% of carbon emissions in the UK.

The closing date for applications is 19th September 2019 but an intent to submit proposals must be completed by 9th July.