EU’s ‘first zinc hybrid battery system’ to be tested under UK conditions

A trio of companies claim to have developed the EU’s ‘first zinc hybrid battery system‘ which will be tested under UK conditions.

Bryt Energy, along with Eos Energy Storage and Connected Energy, claim the unit is “pioneering and financially-competitive” and plan for it to be rolled out onto the UK Industrial and Commercial market next year.

They say it will initially be targeted at universities for research purposes before becoming the “first EU-certified system” and suggest it could even become the lowest-cost battery in the sector.

As well as having a high energy-to-power ratio, enabling greater flexibility during peak load periods, it is designed to be long-lasting, ethically-sourced and environmentally friendly – the business involved note at the end of its operating life, its components can be reused, recycled or safely disposed of.

Bryt Energy will provide the Eos battery system to the UK market, supplying 100% renewable electricity with options for on-site generation and optimisation solutions.

Matthew Lumsden, CEO of Connected Energy, said; “There will be no ‘silver bullet’ for energy storage.

“Different solutions will be required for a range of applications, so we are very excited about working with Eos technology alongside our second life battery systems; two solutions with high sustainability credentials.”