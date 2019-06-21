Centrica makes smart US energy acquisition in $39m deal

Centrica has bought US energy services and solutions company SmartWatt in a deal worth $39 million (£29m).

The latter firm focuses on helping organisations increasing their energy efficiency and indoor environments as well as reducing costs.

Projects include combining lighting retrofits and efficiency upgrades such as building automation, water conservation and performance assurance as well as solar power to meet customers’ energy needs.

It has completed more than 24,000 energy solutions projects, including for FedEx, University of California, Nestle and Pepsi.

Jorge Pikunic, Global Managing Director of Centrica Business Solutions said: “The addition of SmartWatt will expand our operations throughout the US with technologies that complement our existing energy solutions capabilities.

“SmartWatt’s impressive reputation delivering energy solutions and innovative financing, together with our existing technology and trusted customer relationships through Direct Energy Business, will help accelerate our growth in the US”