Half a million energy customers switched supplier in May.

That’s according to new figures published by Energy UK, which show that 487,231 customers switched supplier last month, a reduction of 1.4% on the same time the previous year.

Around 2,606,747 customers have moved to a new supplier so far in 2019, 14% up on figures over the first five months of last year.

In 2018 a record 5.8 million customers switched supplier through the year.

Nearly half of consumers have switched supplier in the last four years and 83% of this group were positive about the process involved.

Energy UK also points out that out of those who haven’t switched in the past few years, 39% said they are happy with their current supplier’s service and 34% said they are satisfied with the price of their tariff.

Lawrence Slade, CEO of Energy UK, said: “Last month’s figures might not be record-breaking but it is worth noting that half a million customer switches every month has become the ‘new normal’.

“And with the number of suppliers doubling from 29 in 2015 to around 60 now, energy consumers have more choice and services offered to them than ever before.”