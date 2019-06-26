First of more than 100 solar-powered electric forecourt planned for Essex

The first of more than 100 electric forecourts powered by solar panels to be built in the UK has been announced for Braintree in Essex.

The news follows GRIDSERVE’s previous commitment for a £1 billion UK-wide programme to deliver ultra-fast and low-cost charging stations for both private and fleet electric vehicles (EVs), including taxis, buses, delivery and heavy goods vehicles, to make EV charging “as easy as using petrol stations”.

It has submitted a planning application for the Braintree Electric Forecourt, to be located next to the Horizon 120 Business & Innovation Park, which the company says will offer the “world’s fastest” charging rates, refuelling a typical EV in less than 30 minutes.

It will consist of 24 ultra-fast charging bays, a coffee shop and convenience supermarket and also serve as an education centre and hub to explore a range of EV solutions.

Cllr John McKee, Cabinet Member for Corporate Transformation at Braintree District Council, said: “We’re delighted that GRIDSERVE is looking at a site next to Horizon 120 to locate their very first ‘Electric Forecourt®’ which will not only serve the businesses relocating to our park but also all the residents in our district thinking about switching to green energy.

“This eco-friendly facility fits in with our vision for the park – to create a forward-looking business community with emphasis on long-term sustainability and future proofing to facilitate modern ways of living and working. All these contemporary amenities set within a landscaped, quality environment will make Horizon 120 the place to work and to do business now and in the future.”

GRIDSERVE plans to submit planning applications for more than 100 Electric Forecourt sites across the country, all expected to be powered by solar farms supported by battery storage technologies.