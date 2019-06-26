New deal to double number of rapid EV chargers in Cardiff

A new deal between Cardiff Council and Engenie will see the number of rapid electric vehicle (EV) chargers in the city more than double.

Engenie has received planning permission from Cardiff Council to install the first four of 12 new units in the city centre – the EV infrastructure provider is to cover all costs associated with installing and maintaining the rapid charging points.

It says the chargers, which will be supplied with 100% renewable power, will remove up to two tonnes of harmful nitrogen dioxide from the city centre, help meet climate targets and boost revenue through sharing profits with the Council.

They are expected to be installed by the end of the year on Bute Crescent and Howard Place – Engenie says they require no membership and are used with standard contactless payment cards.

It notes they will work with every EV currently on the market and can charge a battery to 80% capacity in under an hour.

Patrick Sherriff, Business Development Director at Engenie, said: “Our national network of rapid chargers is greatly improving air quality across the UK.

“Cardiff Council is embracing the EV revolution and putting drivers at its heart by installing some of the most user-friendly rapid charging points available today.”