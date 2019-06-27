Intelligent charging tech ‘could make EV refuelling 75% cheaper than petrol’

New intelligent charging tech could make electric vehicle (EV) refuelling 75% cheaper than filling a petrol or diesel vehicle.

That’s according to Ohme Technologies, which says its new platform will facilitate the mass-adoption of EVs by significantly slashing costs when combined with a time-of-use energy tariff.

Its smart-charging cable is an app-controlled, intelligent EV charger it believes can save EV drivers up to £400 each year by automatically choosing the cheapest available electricity, calculating how much power is needed for the driver’s next journey and filling up the car’s battery accordingly.

The company claims it can deliver EV running costs as low as 2p per mile, compared to more than 10p per mile for most petrol and diesel cars.

The technology also enables load on the grid to be shifted away from peak periods and allows drivers to track their carbon dioxide consumption compared to an equivalent internal combustion engine car.

David Watson, CEO of Ohme Technologies, said: “EV drivers have been crying out for an easy to use, cost-effective smart charging solution and Ohme Technologies is just that.

“Not only will we help accelerate the mass-adoption of EVs by revolutionising the domestic charging landscape, we will take a lot of the capacity strain and financial stress off the electricity network operators.”