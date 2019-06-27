London-based bank lends €18m for Kosovo’s first wind farm

A London-based bank is lending €18 million (£16m) to finance the construction of Kosovo’s first wind farm.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is supporting the 32.4MW wind project at Kitka, helping boost renewable energy generation in a country which is otherwise largely reliant on coal-fired power generation.

It will help address the challenge of power cuts and pollution caused by the two main lignite coal-fired plants in the country.

The wind farm, being developed by Air Energy and owned by Guris Insaat, will increase annual electricity generation by more than 1.4% and reduce emissions by 81,000 tons a year.

It will also support the nation’s current Energy Strategy, which aims to add 400MW of renewable capacity by 2026.

The EBRD has committed to make 40% of its annual investments in green projects by 2020.