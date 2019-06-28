TELCA 2019: Independent consultant Andrew Silley is the top Industry Expert

Independent energy consultant Andrew Silley won the award for Industry Expert at the seventh edition of The Energy Live Consultancy Awards (TELCA), which took place on Wednesday night.

At the action-packed ceremony in central London, which attracted more than 350 people from across the sector, Mr Silley made TELCA history, becoming the first independent consultant to ever win a prize at the prestigious awards ceremony.

He told ELN: “It means a lot really because I built a business from nothing, no clients, no knowledge. I never thought I’d be where I am now ten years later.”