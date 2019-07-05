Continued growth leads to new openings for NGP – UK’s leading energy procurement specialist

A global growth strategy has helped drive increased success for Northern Gas and Power (NGP), the energy management specialist headquartered on the stunning Gateshead Quayside.

From humble beginnings in 2012 in the owner’s South Shields’ bedroom; the business has grown to become the UK’s leading energy procurement specialist, with offices stretching across four continents. In 2016/17, the business employed 75 people, growing to 228 the following year, and forecast for 550 globally by the end of 2019. It is the fastest growing company in north east England – and it needs more sales people.

Just this year alone, since January 2019, over 150 sales consultants have joined NGP at the grade A Gateshead offices.

Growth is set to continue at NGP, which is part of Global Procurement Group. Head of Global Recruitment, Owen McCann, said …“As the leading UK energy procurement specialist, we have developed a model that our customers’ truly value. Due to this continued success, we have extremely exciting growth plans and we are recruiting further. You may see our advertising campaigns around the region, calling for sales consultants eager to develop their careers.

“We offer an unrivalled work/life balance, market-leading training and on top of all that, numerous fun trips overseas. We are award-winning too – voted Best place to Work in the UK 2017, by Glassdoor.

“Our remuneration and benefits package is second to none in this industry and we get the entire month of December off. If you have the drive to succeed then we are definitely the place to develop your career. Act now … don’t miss out.”

NGP has limited amount of vacancies in its Gateshead HQ. If you want to change your life, apply quickly by sending your CV to [email protected]

This is a promoted article.