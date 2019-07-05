French utility ENGIE to buy energy services company Conti

ENGIE has announced an agreement to buy energy services and construction company Conti Corporation and its subsidiaries for an undisclosed sum.

The latter company operates in the US and Canada and provides services – along with its subsidiaries Indicon Corporation, Ion Electric and McGilvray Mechanical – in the building, design, engineering and construction sectors.

That includes heating and air conditioning, electrical and mechanical systems as well as digital networks.

Conti also develops solar power plants in North America.

The acquisition is part of ENGIE’s strategy to offer its business and local authority clients the possibility of achieving a zero carbon transition.

Franck Bruel, Executive Vice President of ENGIE, who supervises the North America, UK and Latin America Business units said: “We are pleased to welcome our 2,000 new colleagues from Conti. They will bring great wealth to our portfolio of activities and skills.

“We are also looking forward to welcoming clients of Conti, Ion, McGilvray and Indicon to our client base in North America, where we are working on more than 55,000 projects. With them, we will continue to develop our potential and devise comprehensive and innovative solutions to lead the zero carbon transition.”

The deal is subject to approval by relevant authorities.