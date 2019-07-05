Lightsource BP acquires major solar assets in Brazil

Lightsource BP has announced the purchase of a large number of solar energy projects in Brazil.

The acquisition from Latin American renewables developer Enerlife consists of around 2GW of greenfield solar projects at various development stages – from early land permits to more advanced developments with grid connections – across the country.

Under the deal, some senior executives from Enerlife will join the Lightsource BP team, which aims to target mainly corporate and industrial buyers in the market.

The news comes as a new report suggested renewable energy capacity in Brazil is forecast to exceed 60GW by 2030.

Kareen Boutonnat, Group Chief Operating Officer for Lightsource BP said: “This move creates a very firm footprint for us across the region and bringing the Enerlife team onboard significantly enhances our local capability and experience. These are the building blocks of which we will grow a very successful solar business across Brazil.”