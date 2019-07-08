India joins the Climate & Clean Air Coalition

India has become the 65th country to formally join the Climate & Clean Air Coalition as part of its efforts to combat air pollution and tackle climate change.

The Coalition is a voluntary partnership of governments, intergovernmental organisations, businesses and scientific institutions committed to protecting the climate and improving air quality by reducing short-lived pollutants, including methane, black carbon and hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs).

India plans to work with the Coalition countries on best practices and experiences for effective implementation of its National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), a comprehensive strategy launched in January 2019 that aims to reduce fine particulate (PM2.5) and particulate (PM10) emissions by 20% to 30% by 2024.

The Coalition has 11 initiatives working to raise awareness, mobilise resources and lead transformative actions in key sectors.

It says reducing short-lived climate pollutants can provide benefits to health and the environment and implementing the initiatives can prevent more than 2.5 million premature deaths from air pollution every year.

Prakash Javadekar, India’s newly-appointed Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister adds: “India will work with Coalition countries to adopt cleaner energy, sustainable production and consumption patterns and environment-friendly transport, agriculture, industry and waste management to promote clean air.

“India has taken a lead role in combatting air pollution; these activities, including bilateral and multilateral co-operation with partners, will highlight India’s initiatives and expertise in the field.”