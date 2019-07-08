The Graphene Company paints a green future

The UK’s first commercially available graphene-infused paints claimed to be carbon neutral have been launched in Norfolk.

The Graphene Company, the UK distributor of the Graphenstone range of paints and materials, says each square metre of the paint is capable of absorbing 120 grams of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere over its lifetime.

Three 15-litre buckets of the paint is said to absorb more than 10kg of CO2 a year – the same amount as an adult tree weighing 250kg.

Sourced from pure carbon, graphene is 200 times stronger than structural steel and is highly inert and non-toxic.

The company says as graphene is a conductive material – 1,000 times more conductive than copper – the paint also improves the thermal regulation of buildings, helping save energy by requiring less heating and air conditioning, in addition to helping improve air quality and reducing room humidity.

It adds the paints’ sustainability credentials have been recognised by green certification schemes, including BREEAM, LEED, Cradle to Cradle Institute, Green Tag and European Product Declarations.

Patrick Folkes, Director of The Graphene Company said: “Sustainable, healthy, natural materials are crucial elements for contemporary construction and renovation. The building and construction industries have a key role to play in helping the government to reach its new legally binding net zero greenhouse gas emissions target by 2050. Carbon dioxide absorbing, temperature regulating, energy saving paints are one simple and immediately available measure to start striking back against climate change.

“Homeowners want their homes to be more sustainable and healthier environments. We expect rapidly increasing demand from professional contractors and retail residential customers over the next two years, as they start to do their bit to combat climate change.”