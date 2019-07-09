E.ON to supply all customers with 100% renewable power

E.ON has announced it is now providing all of its domestic customers on all tariffs with 100% renewable electricity.

The Big Six supplier said the change means more than 3.3 million homes will have electricity from renewable energy sources such as solar, wind and biomass at no extra cost.

It is currently producing enough renewable electricity equivalent to powering around 1.7 million homes.

E.ON is directly supplying a large proportion of this renewable power through its own generation fleet, as well as agreements with independent wind generators across the UK and the remaining electricity is matched with 100% green power sourced externally through such things as renewable electricity guarantee certificates.

The news comes as its survey of more than 4,200 electricity customers revealed more than three in five Brits (61%) not on a renewable tariff would be likely to switch to a green power supplier if it is offered “at a reasonable price”.

It also found more than three quarters (77%) of people are concerned about climate change and 79% said they could do more to become sustainable.

Michael Lewis, E.ON UK Chief Executive said: “Climate change is the defining issue of our era and one that energy customers are increasingly concerned about. We believe large-scale action can make significant change possible and we’re committed to playing a leading role and setting an example for others to follow, that’s why we’re providing all of our residential customers with 100% renewable electricity as standard – a change at a scale never seen before in Britain.

“Our announcement is an important first step in a journey towards a more sustainable and personalised energy system but the future of energy doesn’t stop here. The opportunities include helping all of our customers to better manage their energy through smart, personalised and sustainable technologies.”