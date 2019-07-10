Unilever launches refillable bottles to make cleaning products even cleaner

Unilever has unveiled innovative refillable bottles to cut plastic waste and transport emissions arising from its Cif cleaning products.

The consumer goods giant’s new ‘ecorefill’ bottles aim to change how packaging is made, distributed, used and disposed of – it notes this can be particularly challenging for household care and cleaning brands, because safety requirements mean sturdy packaging that doesn’t leak is necessary.

Unilever says trigger spray bottles generally get disposed of after just one use, even though they are designed to last an average of 15 times.

The Cif ecorefill aims to tackle this problem – the product comes in the form of a 10x concentrated refill unit that is poured into the old bottle and mixed with water, allowing shoppers to use the same spray unit as before.

Made with 75% less plastic, the refill pouch attaches to existing Cif Power & Shine bottles – Unilever says it will allow for 97% less water to be transported and 87% fewer trucks on the road.

It says the design, which doesn’t affect product performance, is 100% recyclable once the plastic sleeves are removed.

Gemma Cleland, Vice President of Homecare, Unilever UK & Ireland, said: “Our research shows that two-thirds of us feel guilty when we throw away plastic and shoppers are looking for easy switches that can have a positive impact on the world around us.

“We think there’s no better place to start than in the home. By keeping a bottle of Cif and refilling and reusing it over and over again, consumers can reduce their consumption of single-use plastic.”