Cheers! Win for Marston’s at National Recycling Awards

British brewery, pub and hotel operator Marston’s has taken home a trophy at the 2019 National Recycling Awards.

It won the ‘Partnership Excellence – Commercial Award’ due to its work and relationship with UK Waste Solutions Ltd (UKWSL), with both companies setting ambitious goals to reduce environmental impacts.

Over the last two years, Marston’s has improved its onsite recycling rate from 59% to 77% and achieved zero waste to landfill in 2018 – two years ahead of its original 2020 target.

Marston’s estate is made up of more than 1,100 pubs, six breweries and multiple transport depots.

Jonathan Davies, Waste and Recycling Co-ordinator at Marston’s said: “It feels great to get this type of recognition. I think the key to everything we do is we view our relationship as a partnership.

“We have together designed and implemented a number of innovative projects around the management of waste, staff culture and cost reduction. Finding new ways to better our waste reduction will always be at the forefront and will continue to be a big focus for us.”

