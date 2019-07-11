Cuadrilla plans to resume fracking in Lancashire

Cuadrilla has announced it plans to resume fracking at its Preston New Road site in Lancashire later this year.

It repeatedly halted operations last year as a result of minor tremors, or seismic events,

The company intends to restart hydraulic fracturing and test equipment in the third quarter of 2019 and subject to all regulatory approvals, complete the programme by the end of November.

The work at Preston New Road is Cuadrilla’s latest step in demonstrating the commercial opportunity of gas from UK shale.

It also aims to ensure more data is provided to government and regulators to justify an expert technical review of the current “exceedingly low limit” on induced seismicity.

Cuadrilla CEO Francis Egan said: “We look forward to returning to operations at Preston New Road which will further prove the flow of high quality natural gas from the Bowland Shale. Work to date on what is probably the most highly monitored onshore oil and gas site in the world has proved that this is an entirely safe, well run and well-regulated operation – and there is no doubt that the opportunity for the UK is huge.

“It is no secret that we have asked for an expert technical review of the uniquely low micro-seismic operating limit of just 0.5ML on the Richter scale. It remains the case that we are the only UK operator currently able to move forward and provide more data to support and expert review of this threshold – and we intend to do so. I am looking forward to demonstrating over coming months that this remains an entirely safe and hugely exciting opportunity for the UK.”