Plans for ‘world’s biggest’ floating offshore wind farm in South Korea

A new consortium has been formed to develop what is claimed will be the world’s largest floating offshore wind farm in South Korea.

Equinor, Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC) and Korea East-West Power (EWP) will carry out a feasibility study for the 200MW Donghae 1 project to be located close to the KNOC-operated Donghae natural gas field off the coast of Ulsan.

They aim to start building the floating offshore wind farm in 2022, with possible electricity production from 2024.

The project will support South Korea’s ambition to increase the share of renewables in power production to 20% by 2030. It aims to add 49GW to its renewable production capacity – 31GW of solar and 16GW of wind power.

Stephen Bull, Senior Vice President for the wind and low carbon cluster of New Energy Solutions in Equinor said: “We are very pleased to be member of the partnership involved in realising the first floating offshore wind farm in Asia.

“If we succeed in realising the project, the Donghae floating offshore wind project will be the world’s biggest floating wind farm, more than twice the size of Hywind Tampen on the Norwegian continental shelf. A floating offshore wind farm of this size will help further increase the competitiveness of floating offshore wind power in the future.”