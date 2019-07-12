New York announces $15m fund to overcome grid challenges

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced an investment of $15 million (£12m) to overcome electricity grid challenges and help modernise the system.

The Future Grid Challenge aims to help solve the technical problems utilities face with power transmission and distribution while integrating renewable energy sources into the grid.

It is inviting grid technology companies and research organisations for projects including real-time system data, smart technologies and energy storage.

The programme, administered by the New York State Energy Research Development Authority (NYSERDA), supports New York’s ambition for 70% renewable electricity by 2030 and a carbon-free power grid by 2040.

NYSERDA President and CEO Alicia Barton said: “Deploying renewable energy such as solar, storage and wind at scale as we transition to 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040 requires continued investments in innovative grid modernisation technologies like those supported under the Future Grid Challenge.

“Under Governor Cuomo, New York remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing clean energy solutions and this challenge will help identify forward-thinking approaches to some of the most critical energy challenges faced by interfacing and operating with the power grid.”