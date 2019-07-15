Claire Perry MP

We have invited energy minister Claire Perry to speak, we hope to confirm her appearance soon. Claire was a massive hit at the last year’s EXPO with her uplifting and positive speech.

Claire has been Energy Minister since 2017. Since her arrival, she has led the delivery of the Government’s inaugural Clean Growth Strategy, established the Green Finance Taskforce and launched the Powering Past Coal Alliance, a global initiative to drive the transition to cleaner energy.

She also has lots of business experience having worked at the Bank of America, McKinsey and Credit Suisse. She also founded her own financial advice business before moving to the public sector as a Political Advisor to George Osborne. She has been MP for Devizes since 2010.